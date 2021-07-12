KineMaster 5.1.0.22195.GP APK for Android – Download



KineMaster is a full-featured video editor for Android. It has powerful tools that are easy to use, like multiple video layers, blending modes, voice-overs. Also, KineMaster has options like chroma key, speed control, transitions, subtitles, special effects, and much more!

Using KineMaster is very simple. Just choose the content you want to add to your video in the order. Afterward, add a title to the final composition. After this, you can choose themes for your video, which will also add an introduction. When you finish editing, KineMaster lets you save your project directly to your device in different qualities. Journalists, educators, marketers, and Vloggers use it professionally.

Features

Multiple layers of video, images, stickers, special effects, text, and handwriting.

Reverse your videos for a unique look.

Recording audio and video can be done in real-time.

KineMaster is perfect for advertisers, publishers, influencers, and people.

Editing tools to trim, splice, and crop your video.

Apply different color filters to make your video outstanding.

KineMaster is a simple yet powerful video-editing tool.

Background music, voice changers, and sound effects.

The Asset Store provides music, clip graphics, fonts, stickers, transitions, and more

Upload the video directly to your Facebook or YouTube accounts.

Keyframe animation tool to add motion to layers.

Speed control for time-lapse and slow-motion effects.

Export 4K 2160p video at 30FPS.

Many, many more features, options, and settings! If you want to know more about KineMaster, then you may visit NexStreaming for more information.