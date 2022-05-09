Kings hire Mike Brown as new coach



The Sacramento Kings have agreed to appoint Golden State assistant Mike Brown as their head coach.

A person familiar with the decision confirmed on Sunday that Brown would take over the franchise with the longest playoff drought in NBA history. The man spoke on condition of anonymity because the party did not announce the appointment.

ESPN first reported that Brown would get the job. Brown previously had two terms as head coach at Cleveland where he guided the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007 and one term as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is expected to run the rest of the playoffs with the Brown Warriors before making a brief transfer to Sacramento where he will be the last Golden State coach to take charge of the Kings.

Kings owner Vivek Randiv took over the franchise after becoming a minority owner with the Warriors in 2013 and immediately appointed Michael Malone as his first head coach from Golden State staff.

Randiv then hired former Warriors assistant Luke Walton as head coach in 2019 and promoted former Warriors assistant Alvin Gentry as interim coach following Walton’s dismissal last November.

No move has led to success for the NBA’s worst-performing franchise in the last 16 years.

The Kings have failed to make the play-offs each season, setting a record for the longest drought in NBA history. They scored 30-52 last season under Walton and Gentry.

Since moving to Sacramento in 1985, the Kings have played in eight seasons under coach Rick Adelman from 1999-2006, with only one success. Adeleman was fired in 2006 and is the only coach in the Sacramento era to post a winning record in any season.

Brown has a strong lineage, working as an assistant in San Antonio under Greg Popovich and Steve Kerr in the Golden State.

He got his first major coaching job in Cleveland in 2005. He helped LeBron James and the Cavaliers reach the final in their second season before losing to the Spurs. He was sacked in 2010 after failing to reach the final after winning 127 games.

After a year off, Brown replaced Phil Jackson with the Lakers and had almost no success in Cleveland. The Lakers went 41-25 in their first season and were fired after starting 1-4 the following season.

Brown returned to Cleveland the following season and went 33-49 before being fired again one season later.

Brown was hired by Warriors as a lead assistant in July 2016 after Walton left to take over as head coach of the Lakers.

Brown takes charge of a team that allows for the second-highest point in the NBA, although a lift is available from rookie Devin Mitchell at that end of the court.

Point guard D’Aron Fox was inside and outside the lineup, missing 23 games due to a variety of injuries. Two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis has reached a deadline for general manager Monte McNair. Sabonis made a big splash before sitting in the last nine games with a knee injury in Sacramento.

Although McNair has brought some orders to the front office, he has yet to make a list capable of competing for the play-off spot.