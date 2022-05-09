Kings rout Oilers in Game 4, series even



Jonathan Quick lost his catching glove in the second period and still defending the Los Angeles net, his bare left hand grabbing a shot from Edmonton that went just outside the crossbar.

The Kings started out with one blowout defeat after another and were wound up on the brink of a terrible play-off deficit, with their Stanley Cup winning goalkeeper grabbing his teammates and confidently bringing them back into the series with the Oilers.

Kings coach Todd McLellan said: “If ever we needed someone who was there and did that, it was tonight,” said Kings coach Todd McLellan.

Carl Grandstrom scored two third-period goals with and without his gloves during a great performance, and the Kings regained their first-round series with a 4-0 win over Edmonton in Game 4 on Sunday night.

After Trevor Moore and Troy Stacher scored in the first period, Quick achieved the 10th playoff shot of his career when the Kings firmly shut down Connor McDavid and Leon Drysitel. Los Angeles has won its first play-off win at home ice since the club lifted the cup for the second time in 2014.

“We played the game that brought us here,” Quick said after winning the 48th playoff of his career. “We got Pak Deep, Forecheck, Block Shot, Pak in the Net, Rebound. We played the way we did.”

Mike Smith stopped 42 shots for the Eulers, but McDavid, Dresital and Evander Kane all fought for chances to score consistently after two dominant games – and much of the credit should go to Quick, who chased Edmonton’s eight-goal snowfall in the game. 3.

He returned to play perfectly behind a patchwork LA Blue Line, with Strolwart Drew Duty and Shawn Walker missing due to injuries.

“Our team had to move forward, and it started with the goaltender,” McLellan said. “He made some outstanding saves when needed and then some of the players around him did the things they needed and that was a good sign.”

Edmonton’s frustration and the Los Angeles uproar led to several last-minute stops and nearby clashes. The bad feeling stops when Grandstrom scores the first playoff goal of his career when Hedfirst Smith and the goalpost slide to play 4:54. Grandstrom added an empty-net goal with 1:31 remaining.

Game 5 Tuesday night in Edmonton, with Game 6 in Los Angeles on Thursday.

After being humiliated 14-2 in the previous two games combined, the Kings again looked like a play-off worthy team that won Game 1 in Edmonton. After conceding five power-play goals and one short-handed goal in the first three games, the Kings improved on the faceoff and special team, killing three Oilers power play.

Edmonton Center Ryan Nujent-Hopkins said, “We know they’re going to respond, and we’re going to lose the war soon and let them into our net.” “They twisted the net and they worked, and we didn’t respond well enough. And it’s a tough team to get back into.”

Edmonton only managed to roll late in the second period, but its best chances were taken away by Quick, an idiosyncratic sphere with two rings and ample post-season poise.

Shortly after Quick loses his glove and tries to save with his bare hands, he closes a point-blank chance with an innate jerk of his blocker. McLellan wondered why the game wasn’t stopped for the lost glove, but he didn’t think why Quick kept playing.

Asked about his unconventional talent, he quickly shrugged.

“You just watch the twist, try and get something in front of it,” he said.

McDavid was active in the third period, yet he took a non-consulted interception penalty next to Kings’ goal for 9:40.

The Kings maintained their defensive discipline for the third time. Edmonton challenged Roy but lost.

“They came and pushed, and we didn’t push hard enough,” the nurse said. “And that’s how you get the lead there. We played in their style of play. … It’s a good team that just wasn’t going to roll over and let us steal another game in their building.”

The Kings took their first lead after Game 1 when Moore converted a flashy pass from Philip Donalt in the middle of the first period for his second goal of the series. Moore, a Southern California native, had his only previous playoff experience in 2019 with Toronto.

In the first after a 4-on-4 game, Stecher’s shot from the top of the face-off circle deflected off Duncan Keith’s stick blade and entered the defender’s first goal for Kings.

Lineup changes

The Detroit-acquired Stetcher played his first post-season game for the LA in February, replacing the scratched Jordan Spence.

Edmonton forward Derek Ryan sits down after an awkward collision late in Game 3. Journeyman Derrick Brassard made it to the playoffs for his sixth NHL team and took his place in the lineup.