Kingston man arrested for holding children hostage

11 seconds ago
ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, at about 6:37 p.m., New York State Police received a 911 call from a man that told police he was holding three children hostage, at the Rodeway Inn on Forest Hill Drive. Scipio D. Dubois, 29, of Kingston was taken into custody following an investigation by police.

According to a report, Dubois was holding the children ages 4, 2, and 1-year-old, without permission and against their parent’s will in a room at the inn. Police said, trained investigators made telephone contact with Dubios, but he refused to release the children or leave the room.

Police said a Special Operations Response Team was then called to make entry into the room. Police said they were able to remove the children safely, before arresting Dubois.

Charged:

  • Second-degree kidnapping (felony)
  • First-degree unlawful lmprisonment (felony)
  • Third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)
  • Third-degree menacing (misdemeanor)

Dubois was arraigned at the Town of Ulster Court before being remanded to Ulster County Jail. State Police were assisted by the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health, along with the Ulster County Sheriff’s Department.

