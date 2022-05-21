Kingston, Ont., high school soccer champions crowned – Kingston



The Kingston-space high school senior soccer championship video games had been performed at George Richardson Memorial Stadium Friday.

Within the senior women KASSAA championship sport, it got here proper right down to the wire between Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic High School and Lasalle Secondary School.

The groups traded objectives in regulation however ended it in a tie.

Each groups battled by way of two 15-minute additional frames however neither aspect was capable of break by way of to finish it.

The sport then went into penalty kicks and took all 5 rounds after which some to resolve it.

Regi's Ava Handley scored the third and deciding penalty kick to seal the three-2 penalty kicks win for her crew.

Regi’s Ava Handley scored the third and deciding penalty kick to seal the three-2 penalty kicks win for her crew.

“I used to be simply attempting to be calm, relaxed, as a result of we are able to’t actually do something after the 20 minutes,” mentioned Handley of her late-sport heroics.

“It was so thrilling. We did it two days in the past in our semi-last, so, I believe all of us had the assumption that we may win, you realize, we’re calm beneath stress. Each single one in all our gamers delivered and we received the win,” mentioned crew captain and Queen’s College soccer commit Lily Goss.

On the boys aspect it was a matchup between Frontenac Secondary School and Holy Cross Secondary School.

Each groups got here out firing early on but it surely was Frontenac who broke the impasse.

Each groups got here out firing early on but it surely was Frontenac who broke the impasse.

Quickly after, the Falcons took over, scoring two extra fast objectives to finish the primary half.

That might show to be sufficient as Frontenac held on to win 3-0.

“We felt actually superior. We put within the work, we knew that if we labored laborious and got here with depth we may’ve positively secured the bag and we did it right this moment,” mentioned co-captain Michael Eshun.

“Simply crew effort — crew effort all 12 months, actually. We’ve been enjoying. Ever because the first sport, we received higher and higher and all of it got here right down to this and now we gained,” added Carson Fraser, who chipped in two objectives within the effort.

Although solely two groups took dwelling the championships, it was a day that lots of the gamers will bear in mind ceaselessly.