Kinnar arrived to bless Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar

New Delhi. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are in a lot of headlines these days for their marriage. Their wedding videos and pictures have become quite viral on social media. People became so crazy about seeing this couple that they started wanting to know everything about them. Recently, the eunuch arrived in the couple’s house, two have reached to bless them.

eunuchs arrive to bless

Everyone is remembering Disha and Rahul Wedding’s wedding. Whose pictures and videos have also gone viral on social media. In the midst of this, now some eunuchs have reached his house to give blessings. Who danced with Rahul Vaidya and also blessed all the wishes to be fulfilled.

Ask for Rs.

Kinnar takes the eyes of Disha Parmar and tells her that the more beautiful daughter-in-law has come, the more beautiful you will congratulate. They demand gold from Rahul with Rs.1.25 lakh. Kinnar also told Rahul that he goes to the house of all Bollywood stars. Whether it is Amitabh Bachchan or Kapil Sharma, everyone goes home.

The wedding took place on July 16

Let us tell you that Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married on July 16. The closeness between the two had increased from the house of Bigg Boss, he had also proposed Disha in the show itself, after which both of them decided to get married. At the time of marriage, his Bigg Boss companions also reached.