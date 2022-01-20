KIPP Washington Heights Middle School cheerleading squad goes all-out in fundraising efforts to compete in nationals



WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) — A neighborhood cheerleading staff is reaching new heights — making all of it the best way to nationals in Florida, however they do not have the cash to get there to compete.

In case you pay attention carefully earlier than and after class, you possibly can hear excellence reverberating down the empty hallways at KIPP Washington Heights Middle School.

The sound is the cheerleading staff … among the best this nation has to supply.

Two years in the past, pre-pandemic, they competed on the nationwide competitors in Orlando in opposition to excessive schoolers!

“Sisterhood is a very huge a part of cheer. We’re very shut with one another,” cheerleading captain Merlina Santana mentioned.

“It is all actually about teamwork and belief. As a result of for instance the flier has to belief the bottom,” cheerleader Kaitoyn Clase mentioned.

This sport is their life. This staff is their household.

“Generally we even follow at residence so after we come again to faculty we will be wonderful,” cheerleader Rihanna Rodriguez mentioned.

“We’re from New York, so if you come from New York you might have that fireside,” coach Tatiana Melani mentioned.

And so, with that fireside, they certified this yr once more for the nationwide’s competitors. However proper now, they do not have the funding to make the journey this yr.

To cowl lodge, flights, and registration, they want to increase about $20,000 by early February.

It will be a life-changing expertise for these youngsters. Most of them have by no means even traveled exterior town.

“I simply would not need all of their onerous work and their drive and every thing that they went by means of and never like see it by means of,” Melani mentioned. “They are not giving up. Positivity and perseverance is what they know.”

They usually’ll lean on it these subsequent few weeks as they fundraise relentlessly to make their desires come true.

You may also contribute to their fundraising efforts by means of the college’s web site, the place they’re amassing donations.

