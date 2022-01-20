Kiran Rao begins shooting for his second film as a director

Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, who has produced movies like Peepli Reside, Dhobi Ghat, Delhi Stomach, Talaash, Dangal and Secret Celebrity as a producer, has began shooting for her new film. Kiran can also be directing this film and Aamir Khan is producing this film. The shooting of the primary schedule of the film has been accomplished in Punjab just lately. Written by Biplav Goswami, the screenplay of this film is written by Sneha Desai. The music of the film is being composed by Ram Sampath. Earlier, Kiran Rao had directed Dhobi Ghat in 2011.

4 movies of Bhumi Pednekar prepared for launch

Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut in 2015 with Dum Lagke Haisha, has began shooting for her new film The Girl Killer. Starring Arjun Kapoor within the lead position, the film is directed by Ajay Behl and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shailesh R Singh. Aside from The Girl Killer, Bhumi has 4 movies prepared for launch – Badhaai Do, Rakshabandhan, Bhojh and Govinda Naam Mera. Bhumi has labored as an assistant casting director in Yash Raj Movies for six years.

Kirti Kulhari to painting the story of a struggling film actress as heroine

Actress Kirti Kulhari, who has been energetic in movies for a decade, has began shooting for her film Nayika as a producer from January 2. Based mostly on the story of a struggling actress, the film is being directed by Ajay Kiran Nair. Kirti Pink, who made her debut in movies with Khichdi – The Film in 2010, has labored in movies like Indu Sarkar, Mission Mangal, Uri – The Surgical Strike. Kirti’s internet sequence Human has just lately been launched on Disney Plus Scorching Star.

Deepika Padukone’s Depth premieres on February 11 on Amazon

Amazon Prime Video will premiere Deepika Padukone’s film Dehre on February 11. The Shakun Batra directorial will characteristic Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dharia Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in different lead roles. Deepth has been produced by Karan Johar’s firm Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Josuka Movies.