Kirby Smart reflects on decision to leave Alabama and Nick Saban for Georgia



Kirby Smart’s decision to leave Alabama six years ago for the opportunity to rebuild her alma mater Georgia has yielded significant results. It was always a gamble, capturing a team before and challenging his former boss Nick Saban on and off the field. But looking at how things have played out so far and then looking back at two SEC championships, I would say he has made the most of his chances.

He took what he learned from Saban and laid the groundwork for recruitment in Georgia. The shadow of the Alabama head coach has paid off on those levels on multiple levels. He has consistently placed Georgia at the top of the recruitment rankings, winning the SEC East four different times and leading the Bulldogs to their first national championship in forty years. Oh, and he’s just getting started.

Speaking to ESPN’s First Tech, Kirby discussed his decision to leave Tuscaloosa and create his own program.

“I feel like this is the next step,” Smart said. “I spent a great nine years at the University of Alabama there and then I got the chance to come to my alma mater home. It was a no-brainer. It was the top 10 jobs in the country, the top five jobs in the country. It’s brutal. I mean, it’s brutal. Recruiting at SEC, coaching at SEC. But you can coach boys like that. Sometimes playoffs get easier. We were able to do that when we got to the playoffs. It’s like playing an SEC team every week. “

Now comes the challenge that his former boss has been able to accomplish in his time at Tuscaloosa, supporting one title after another. We’ve just seen 15 Georgian players draft, with seven rounds being the most ever of any school. Reloading the defense will not be an easy task, but there is talent. Stetson Bennett must return to Athens and bring stability to the crime that led to this crime. If this squad is to repeat itself in 2022, they will have to find a way to be creative with Stateson in the quarterback. But Bennett’s decision-making part of the game has improved, which Kirby said towards the end of spring practice.

“He always had the talent to make a play with his feet, and he really did some critical plays (last season). He got us out of trouble against Michigan. He made an incredible run to touchdown against Tennessee. He really did something. Something good comes out and some big time throws pierce the air and make some explosive drama for us. “

The challenge will come in the next few months, as Kirby Smart begins preparations for the upcoming season. The Bulldogs have a huge goal behind them and are important for the program to move in the right direction, especially coming from an NFL draft that sets records. I have no doubt that Smart can get the job done again, but it will take another group effort to get back to the playoffs.

Smart made the right decision six years ago to come out of the shadows and make a name for himself in Georgia, for which I am sure Nick Soap is proud. Looking back, Kirby took a chance and it paid off very well for the people of Athens.