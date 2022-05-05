Kirill Kaprizov gets hat trick as Wild thump Blues, even series



The scoreless streak for the Minnesota Wild pushed to 70 minutes when they finally broke through with a broken St. Louis stick.

Joel Erickson scored the game’s first goal a few seconds later, and the whole wild bench jumped for joy – with some relief.

Kirill Caprizov scored a hat-trick and Erickson scored twice for a Wild, returning to their first-round play-off series Wednesday night with a 6-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

“It definitely helps build confidence, knowing you can take the lead and run with it,” Ericsson One said.

Frederick Goudreau and Caprizov scored in the power play for the Wilds, who scored 0 for 6 with their 4-0 win over Man Advantage in 1 game and 1 for 9 in three regular-season matches against the Blues. Since winning the Blues Stanley Cup in 2019, Wilde have beaten their Central Division rivals in control for just the third time in 16 games.

The Blues failed to score against Minnesota goalkeeper Mark-Andre Fluri until Jordan Kiro’s power-play goal in the middle of the second period. They lost defender Robert Bortuzzo to injury when he blocked a shot to the side of his face early on.

“Once you know it hit his head, obviously it’s really scary,” said St. Louis defender Colton Parayko. “As a teammate and a friend, it’s hard to see. Hopefully he’ll feel better.”

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist for the Blues, who hosted Game 3 in St. Louis on Friday night.

Coach Craig Berube said: “You come here, go home divided. You’re satisfied with that.” “It’s going to be a long series and you have to fight and stay with it.”

Ericsson One, Sweden’s 2015 first-round draft pick who was a finalist at the Cellke Awards last summer for the NHL’s best defensive forward, has raised his profile in the first eight-year season, signing a $ 42 million deal last summer.

Ericsson smashed a blues goalkeeper Villa Huso’s shutout streak at 69:33 while scoring in Minnesota’s first on-target shot. After Bortuzzo’s stick broke in an attempt to clear it, Jordan Greenway grabbed the puck and – passing it unprotected Bortuzzo’s side – Ericsson fed the unit to the sweet spot of his stick for a one-timer.

“Gaining that momentum was obviously very important for us to get a good feeling about the game,” Caprizov said through a translator. “I think the fans just fell into it.”

Kaprizov, the premature Russian star who has set a franchise record of 47 goals and 108 points this season, gave the Wild a 5-2 lead with a catchy tap-in from Matt Zuckerlo’s pass over Russia. He added an empty-net at 7:08 left after Berube pulled Huso in the last attempt.

In Kaprizov’s score, Erickson thought he had scored a hat-trick himself. So there were dozens of people who dropped their caps on the ice, but a blues challenge – Marcus Foligano was offside – erased that goal.

“I think Muj should buy some new hats for all those guys,” Erickson said.

Wild kept the same power-play lineup after their Game 1 struggle and Gaudreau provided the first chance. After calling Justin Falk for a high-sticking, Hussein put a juicy rebound of Jonas Broadin’s slap that Goudreau dropped.

Towards the end of the first period, to slash Falc again in the penalty box, Bortuzzo either stumbled forward or deliberately bent down for the block – and Erickson’s one-shot shot painfully closed his mouth. Bortuzzo immediately left the ice and did not return.

Shortly after that power play, Ericsson closed the Caprizov post as a result of a redirect. With Kevin Fialla crashing hard into the net, Hussein could not stop Pak from crossing the goal line.

Then, just 51 seconds into the second period, Ericsson led a Wild 4-0. He stole a sloping pass from Tarasenko that was supposed to go to Cale Rosen and decked Huso with a forehand-to-backhand dagger to stab Pak for a gloves-side goal.

In The Wild Game 1, their special teams were excited about the fight. This time, they scored 2 for 3 in the power play and hit four of five penalties while doing a better job of controlling the rebounds that Flurry kicked out.

Fleury made 32 saves to win his 91st post-season, his first with Wild. The crowd at the Xcel Energy Center, which had been buzzing all night, took a break from insulting Huso with a serenade named Flurry’s last name towards the end of the game.

“It was a fun game to play, and hopefully we have a lot more,” Fleury said, acquired just before the March 21 trade deadline in Chicago.

Bortuzzo’s departure left the blues terribly thin on the blue line. Nick Lady’s upper body was injured but he played 1 game. Marco Scandella did not play in the series due to an injury to his lower body.

Note: The Wild Playoff Game 2 has improved to 3-13. In the next four seasons in franchise history, they have raised their record in the home game to a record 2-8 which has given them a home-ice advantage as a higher seed. … has fallen 10-2-1 on the road since the blues trade deadline.