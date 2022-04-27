Kirk Herbstreit to miss 2022 NFL Draft after finding blood clot



Kirk Herbstreit, top of ESPN College football The analyst announced on Monday that he would not participate in the coverage of the network 2022 NFL draft Following the discovery of a blood clot in Las Vegas this week.

Herbstreet, 52, announced on Twitter that he would not be appearing for ESPN’s coverage of the draft “out of sheer caution.”

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to come to Vegas and be part of this year’s coverage. Doctors have recently blood clots in my system,” Herbstreet said in a video. “I am very lucky to have a really good doctor whom I trust. I feel good, but with a lot of caution, I think I’m one step behind this year’s draft coverage.

“I’m sorry I can’t be there. But I’ll look like everyone else. I’ll see you in next year’s draft.”

Herbst is in his 26th year with ESPN, where he is the chief analyst of the college football playoffs. It was announced last month that he would also call NFL games for Amazon for the 2022-23 season.

News of Herbstreet’s absence follows an announcement last week by ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Keeper Jr. that he will cover the event from home because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.