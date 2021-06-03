Kirron Kher, battling cancer, makes an appearance on son Sikandar's Instagram Live to thank fans

BJP MP and actor Kirron Kher has expressed her gratitude to followers for his or her love and toughen as she battles loads of myeloma, a type of blood most cancers.

In April, her actor-husband Anupam Kher launched an announcement informing that Kirron Kher became present process medicine in Mumbai and became on her path to restoration.

In her maiden video appearance since her prognosis, Kirron Kher, 68, greeted her followers all through her son, actor Sikandar Kher’s Instagram Dwell on leisurely Wednesday night.

Sikandar Kher started the Dwell session with a be taught about of his mother’s ft as she rested on a settee and requested her to order hey to her followers.

“Thanks for consistently asking me about her… She is doing significantly higher,” Sikandar Kher talked about.

Kirron Kher interrupted him, asserting she wished to current her face and examine together with her successfully-wishers with out extend.

“Howdy. Thanks all folks to your attractive wants and love. Thanks very unprecedented,” the historic, who regarded barely stale, talked about with a smile.

A sling may properly furthermore be seen on her left arm.

The actor, acknowledged for films cherish Devdas, Khamosh Paani, Veer Zaara and Dostana, took her second dose of COVID vaccine remaining month.

(With inputs from Press Perception of India)