Kirsten Cinema faces growing rebellion from its former supporters

PHOENIX — Jade Duran once spent her weekend knocking on doors to campaign for Senator Kirsten Cinema, a stubbornly centrist Democrat whose vote seals the fate of a massive Democratic effort to remake America’s social safety net. could do but no more.

When Ms. Cinema famously gave a thumbs-up to the $15 minimum wage and refused to eliminate the filibuster to pass new voting rights laws this year, Ms. Duran, a Democrat from Phoenix and a biomedical engineer, decided that She’s fed up. She joined dozens of liberal voters and civil rights activists in a series of protests outside Ms. Cinema’s Phoenix offices that have been taking place since the summer. About 50 people have been arrested.

“It really doesn’t seem like he cares about his voters,” said Ms Duran, 33, who was arrested in July at a protest. “I’ll never vote for him again.”

Ms. Cinema, a lifelong school social worker and Green Party-aligned activist, was willing to break with her fellow Democrats by running as a spirited bipartisan through the ranks of Arizona politics. She counts John McCain, the Republican senator who died in 2018, as a hero, and has found the support of independent voters and moderate suburban women in a state where the maverick is practically his party.