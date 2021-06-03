Kirsten Dunst rocks a pair of Daisy Dukes as she steps out for an iced coffee in LA

Kirsten Dunst confirmed off her slender legs in a pair of Daisy Dukes as she stepped out for an iced coffee in Burbank on Tuesday afternoon.

After getting her caffeine repair at Coffea, the 39-year-old star was seen rocking a black shirt, matching flip flops and darkish brown shades.

She saved her nostril and mouth coated underneath a black and white plaid face masks amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic as California prepares to totally reopen on June 15.

The Golden Globe winner’s straight blonde hair cascaded simply previous her shoulders and she wore minimal make-up underneath her facial protecting.

In April, the star introduced she was anticipating her second little one on the quilt of W journal’s Quantity 2 The Director’s Difficulty.

Kirsten referred to as on her Rodarte designer associates Laura and Kate Mulleavy to create a customized robe for the ‘All Dressed Up With Nowhere to Go’ photograph shoot directed by Sofia Coppola.

Dunst regarded positively beautiful in the snaps as she sprawled out throughout a mattress sporting an intricate design.

A thick velvet sash rested above her stomach and matched delicate cuffs wrapped round her wrists.

She switched gears into a vibrant floral ensemble full with feathery cuffs for one other basic ’60s impressed show.

On working with photographer Zoë Ghertner, she joked that ‘each shot was on the ground. I used to be like, ‘I am unable to rise up.’ I felt like Urkel.’

Dunst fashioned a relationship with Coppola via the years having first labored with the director in 1999 on The Virgin Suicides.

‘I felt actually protected. She made me really feel like I used to be cool, like my tooth had been cool, and I used to be fairly,’ she stated.

‘At 16, I didn’t suppose something of myself. And it’s good to have had one other lady have a good time that transition, slightly than it having been sexualized via a man’s perspective.’

Proud mama: Dunst revealed her rising child bump whereas draped in white lace and posing on the quilt of W journal three months in the past

The pair then joined forces for the movie Marie Antoinette in 2006 and as soon as once more in 2017 on The Beguiled.

‘It is simply so stunning to have that sort of friendship the place you’ve got seen one another have kids,’ Dunst stated. ‘There are few collaborations, to be sincere, the place it lasts, the place somebody is aware of you that lengthy that is not your loved ones.’

She and her fiancé Jesse Plemons met met whereas taking part in highschool sweethearts Peggy and native butcher Ed on the FX sequence Fargo in 2016.

The pair additionally share a three-year-old son, named Ennis.