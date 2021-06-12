Kirti Kulhari aka Anj drops a MAJOR HINT on when season 3 could arrive [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]





Again in March this yr, showrunner Rangita Pritish Nandy had introduced that the third season of her child, 4 Extra Pictures Please, had gone on flooring. Nevertheless, barely a month later, the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic had reared its ugly head, and shortly, the nation was thrust in one other lockdown, block by block. Now, given the hysteria across the Amazon Prime internet sequence and the way properly the primary two seasons had clicked with its target market, we have been questioning what this implies for the event of 4 Extra Pictures season 3, and when we’ll lastly get to view it, all issues thought of. Thankfully, Kirti Kulhari, who performs Anjana Menon aka Anj, a lawyer and divorced mom, on the present, gave GadgetClock a main trace about it throughout an unique interview. Additionally Learn – Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan demonstrates how she will be able to now rapidly remedy powerful mathematical equations in actual life — watch video

Opening up in regards to the delay within the internet present and when it is more likely to lastly see its OTT launch, Kirit Kulhari stated, “Subsequent yr (the discharge date), for positive, subsequent yr. We’re not even near ending it – we began and like, the lockdown occurred once more. So, actually, 4 Extra Pictures is one thing that is been bearing the brunt of the lockdown since final April (2020), since final March, truly. So, let’s have a look at, when it is written (gesticulating to her brow), it will come to you (the viewers typically), but when the whole lot goes easily henceforth, you may get 4 Extra Pictures (season 3) subsequent yr, perhaps round this time (Might or June).” Additionally Learn – BL Awards 2020: Tanmay Bhat, Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Abish Mathew, Anu Menon – who’s the most well-liked comic? – vote now

Watch her whole interview under:

4 Extra Pictures Please additionally stars Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J. It is codirected by Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana, and cowritten by Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra. Additionally Learn – FIRST LOOK! Sanya Malhotra to play Vidya Balan’s daughter in Shakuntala Devi biopic

