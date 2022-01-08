Kirti Kulhari talks about her upcoming project Human read about her interesting character

News oi-Prachi Dixit

The suspense thriller, Human, the world of drugs and the gripping tale of murder, mystery, lust and manipulation is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozheez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Special Series is written by Mojaz Singh and Ishani Banerjee. Kirti Kulhari plays a doctor in Human and when asked about her favorite projects and her inclination towards drama, she shared, “Drama as a genre has a lot of drama .

Characters are more complex and layered. I personally feel that I like to play with complexity as a person so it is nice to portray them on screen as well. It is a very challenging process as an actor and I really enjoy the challenge.

Also, I am an artiste who loves to talk about different topics with any script. There’s a lot to talk about. People are involved in this. Drama has to happen. This is something that I like to do. It is far more difficult to get a good script than a drama in terms of comedy and others. I am doing well with drama and if it is categorized as serious stuff, then of course, I want to grab every opportunity that matters to me as an actor.”

Touching on compelling themes like the impact of medical science, “Human” brings to the fore the lure of money making in a compelling tale of power struggles, secret past, trauma and murders. ‘Human’ starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari from January 14, 2022 Will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

