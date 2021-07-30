Kirti Kulhari Trolled For Injecting a Person in A Wrong Way | Kirti Kulhari injected a person, people said – this is how they give drugs

New Delhi: Kirti Kulhari, who played an important role in films like ‘Pink’ and ‘Mission Mangal’, has been trolled recently. The actress had posted a video on her social media and since posting that video, she came under the trolls’ target.

Kirti turned troll

Actress Kirti Kulhari has posted a video on Instagram on which she is being trolled. Actually, in this video, Kirti is seen giving a vaccine to a person. He gave injection instead of muscle to the vein, seeing which people started trolling him. Kirti has also responded to many trollers.

funny video

Posting this video, Kirti Kulhari wrote in the caption, Have you not got the vaccine yet? Dr Saira Sabharwal is not… With this she has written, Please relax… This is a dummy injection used for shoots… This video was for fun, as well as convey the most important message of Kovid Vaccine Had to do.

people told lies

People have trolled on this video of Kirti Kulhari. One user wrote, Vaccination is given intramuscularly, on the shoulder and not an intravenous one. One user even said that they give such drugs. At the same time, Kirti also replied and wrote that she knows how the vaccine works, this video was just a joke. At the same time, in another comment, he has written, let me speak man… it is necessary to get out… and if all this does not come out, then there may be possession too. Say…

Kirti is part of this web series

Let us tell you that Kirti Kulhari will be seen in the role of a doctor in the web series ‘Human’. He has put this video for its promotion. Even before this she has shared her picture. It also has actors like Shefali Shah, Seema Biswas and Ram Kapoor with him. Kirti has become a doctor. Human Disney Plus will be telecast on Hotstar.

