Kirti Kulhari Was Broken When She Was Removed From The Film

New Delhi. Actress Kirti Kulhari, who has appeared in hits like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Mission Mangal’, is one of the superhit actresses of today’s time. As soon as he entered films, he has given more than one hit films. But in the meantime, Kirti Kulhari has revealed her pain, how she was removed overnight from a South film, and since then her life has come to a standstill. Because after that everything was over for him.

Kirti Kulhari told during an interview that after being expelled from the film, I was losing everything, this South film was offered to me in the year 2009. I also got a photoshoot done for this film. After the completion of the photoshoot, these people never called me to shoot with them again.

Kirti Kulhari further said, “I was replaced overnight. This incident shook me. That day I felt for the first time that this is my end, due to which I have lost everything. Now This is the kind of life I have to live. These moments were very scary for me.

Let us tell you that Kirti started her career with the 2010 film ‘Khichdi The Movie’. After this he got the film ‘Pink’. Where his character was highly appreciated by everyone. Among the stellar actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, she managed to make her mark. Kirti Kulhari has appeared in films like ‘Blackmail’, ‘Shaitan’, ‘Indu Sarkar’, Kaminea, Jal, Super Se Upar.