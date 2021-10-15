Kisan Credit Card wants to be made from SBI, you can take loan up to three lakhs; Know the complete process

The Central Government had started the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme for farmers in 1998, so that farmers can get the money they need for advanced farming and modern farming opportunities. Under this, loans are given to farmers at low interest. Also, its EMI is also low. The scheme was first implemented by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). With this card, a farmer can easily take a loan of up to three lakhs at the rate of four percent maximum interest.

In a statement issued by PIB, it was said that during the Corona period, more than 2 crore Kisan Credit Cards have been issued so far. Most of which have been issued to small farmers, in such a situation, the farmers who take advantage of this will get further and basic strength. The interest rate in Kisan Credit Card starts from 2 percent while the maximum interest rate is 4 percent.

who can apply

Any farmer in the age group of 18 to 75 years can apply for KCC. Whereas a co-applicant is required for the farmer of 60 years or above. Under this, farmers doing animal husbandry and fisheries can also take advantage of KCC, but they can get loan not only of three lakhs but up to two lakhs.

KCC can be made like this from SBI

If you have an account with SBI Bank, then you do not need to go anywhere else, you can apply for it even sitting at home. For this you just have to use SBI YONO. YONO agriculture platform! You can apply for Kisan Credit Card by visiting Let us know what is the whole process.

