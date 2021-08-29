Kisan Mahapanchayat in Karnal: Internet closed in 5 districts including Karnal before Kisan Mahapanchayat

Highlights Internet shut down in Jind, Panipat, Kaithal and Kurukshetra districts

Internet ban on September 6 from 12.30pm to 11.59pm

Deployed 40 companies of security forces to stop the farmers

Colonel

The Haryana government is in action mode following the announcement of the farmers’ mahapanchayat in Karnal today and the subsequent siege of the mini-secretariat. Internet and bulk SMS services of all mobile companies in 5 districts of the state government have been shut down. The districts in which these services have been suspended include Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Panipat and Jind besides Karnal.

The administration on Monday banned people from gathering in the district on Monday and suspended mobile internet service, a day before a program to besiege the mini-secretariat in Karnal on Tuesday in protest of alleged police lathicharge on farmers on August 28.

Kisan Mahapanchayat Karnal: Announcement of Kisan Mahapanchayat in Karnal on September 7, Section 144 applicable, Internet off

The Haryana government has ordered the closure of mobile internet services in four nearby districts from 12:30 pm on Monday to midnight on Tuesday. Mobile internet services will be closed in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat districts from 12.30 am to 11.59 pm on Tuesday.

Neither the farmers’ movement nor the price of expensive oil … The survey says that the people want a BJP government, why the opposition is not ready to compete?

Section 144 applies, prohibiting gatherings of more than 5 people

Officials said 40 companies of security forces, including 10 companies of central paramilitary forces, have been deployed in the district, where local authorities have imposed restraining orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) against gatherings of five or more people. Restricted.

READ Also Mission Shakti: What is Yogi Adityanath's 'Mission Shakti' campaign? Know the purpose and special things - Learn all about Yogi Adityanath Sarkar's Mission Shakti Abhiyan Farmer leader said – Rakesh Tikait has become a traitor, the mood will improve in Tihar

It was decided to cordon off the small secretariat if the demands were not met

Gurnam Singh Chaduni, head of the Haryana Indian Farmers Union, said he had given the administration a September 6 deadline to meet his demands. A meeting was held with district administration officials on Monday but their demands were not met satisfactorily and they decided to cordon off the mini-secretariat on Tuesday morning.

Haryana News: Karnal’s SDM, who was talking about beheading farmers, has been transferred

If the administration stops us, we will break the barricade – Gurnam Singh Chaduni

Gurnam Singh Chaduni said, “We will protest peacefully, but if the administration stops us, we will break the barricades.” Chaduni said the farmers have no plans to block the national highway.

Rakesh Tikait on Colonel SDM: Tikait was angry at the officer who blew his head off, said the first commander of the government Taliban.

WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, SMS all closed

In order to control the spread of misinformation and rumors through social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, mobile internet services, SMS services have been ordered to be shut down in Karnal.

Farmers protest news: Farmer dies of heart attack in Karnal

Mobile internet service was also shut down in these four districts

It said all telecom service providers in Haryana have been directed to ensure compliance with the order. Later, another order was issued that mobile internet service would also be shut down in four nearby districts. These districts include Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat.

Kisan Mahapanchayat Muzaffarnagar: Mahapanchayat raises political temperature in the country, BJP says – agenda is related to elections, farmers are not worried

‘Avoid using NH-44 coming to Karnal’

Earlier, on the advice issued by the Haryana Police, there may be some traffic disruption on the main National Highway No. 44 (Ambala-Delhi) in Karnal district on Tuesday. “Therefore, people using NH-44 are advised to avoid traveling to Karnal city on September 7 to reach their destination or use an alternative route.”

In Karnal, farmers were protesting against BJP leaders, police charged batons, many had their heads broken.

Deployed a total of 40 companies of security forces including drones

Karnal Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said a total of 40 companies of security forces, including 10 companies of the Central Armed Police Force, have been deployed. Punia said that with additional troops from neighboring districts, five officers of Superintendent of Police rank and 25 officers of DSP rank would oversee the security arrangements here. Drones equipped with cameras will also be deployed as part of security measures, he said.

Muzaffarnagar Mahapanchayat: From the platform of Mahapanchayat, Rakesh Tikait said, ‘Even if our grave is built, we will not leave the dam site’

You will not be allowed to take the law into your own hands– DM Nishant Yadav

Karnal Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands. The United Kisan Morcha (SKM), which leads various farmers’ organizations opposing agricultural laws, has threatened to cordon off the mini-secretariat in Karnal on September 7 if their demands are not met.

READ Also Sambit Patra vs Supriya Shrinet clashed with each other over Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi in a debate with Amish Devgan in News18 India's show 'Aaar - Paar' Don't know 'K' of Corona Rakesh Tikait’s statement will strain Indians and compare them to the Taliban