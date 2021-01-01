Kisan Mahapanchayat Muzaffarnagar: Large crowd in Muzaffarnagar Kisan Panchayat … BJP spokesperson scolds Rakesh Tikait, says – Khalifa’s father could not raise even 20,000

Highlights Samyukta Kisan Morcha held Mahapanchayat at GIC Maidan

It was claimed to bring together twenty lakh farmers in the Mahapanchayat

Rakesh Tikait tweeted, posting four photos of him

A BJP spokesperson joked that even 20,000 could not stand

Lucknow

It was claimed that a crowd of Rs 20 lakh had gathered at the Kisan Mahapanchayat of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha at the GIC ground in Muzaffarnagar. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait tweeted about it and expressed happiness. However, a BJP spokesperson scoffed at this and said that Rs 20,000 could not be raised and was claiming Rs 20 lakh. Not only that, he also called Rakesh Tikait as the caliph’s uncle.

Farmers from UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and other states participated in the Mahapanchayat. With the exception of a few, most of the khap were also with them. Representatives of 300 farmers’ associations were said to have gathered. The crowd was so large that the field became smaller. There were farmers’ rallies all over the streets. The administration shut down the internet to prevent rumors.

This was the state of Muzaffarnagar

There was a huge traffic jam on the flyover leading to the highway, Muzaffarnagar. This forced people to spend hours in the jam. Due to the pressure of their vehicles in the crowd of farmers, the transport system in the city also collapsed and from where they found their way, the vehicles of the farmers kept running in the same direction.

Rakesh Tikait tweeted

Outraged by the crowd, Rakesh Tikait tweeted, “20 lakh farmers from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala reached Muzaffarnagar and once again handed over certificates to the dictatorial government, who they call a handful of farmers, are farmers across the country.” He has tweeted four pictures with this tweet in which he is seen on stage.

BJP spokesperson scoffed

Although Rakesh Tikait did not tweet a single photo of the crowd, he was surprised to see it. BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi retweeted Rakesh Tikait’s tweet and wrote, ‘20,000 could not be raised, claiming Rs 20 lakh, tweeted four photos and in four you are showing yourself a little Khalifa Kaka. It is heard that rumors of the arrival of Mian Khalifa were also spread, which caused a bit of a crowd, but the crowd was very disappointed.