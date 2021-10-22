Kisan Mahapanchayat of Lucknow postponed till November 22, on the other hand, Nihang arrested in the fight on Singhu border

The farmers’ union said the SKM, which is leading a nationwide protest against the Centre’s new agricultural laws, has decided to postpone the mahapanchayat to November 22. The SKM also called for nationwide dharna to mark the completion of 11 months of the farmers’ agitation on the borders of Delhi.

The United Kisan Morcha (SKM) has decided to postpone the Kisan Mahapanchayat to be held in Lucknow on October 26 till November 22. This decision was taken in view of adverse weather and harvesting. After the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, SKM had announced to organize a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow on 26 October. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in this incident.

The farmers’ union said the SKM, which is leading a nationwide protest against the Centre’s new agricultural laws, has decided to postpone the mahapanchayat to November 22. The SKM also called for nationwide dharna to mark the completion of 11 months of the farmers’ agitation on the borders of Delhi. In connection with the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, the organization is running a continuous agitation demanding the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his arrest.

Significantly, after the incident of crushing of farmers in Lakhimpur, the SKM had announced a mahapanchayat. Through this, there was an attempt to put pressure on the UP government. Farmer leaders believe that the Yogi government is being biased in the Lakhimpur case. Police is adopting tactics to save the son of Minister Ajay Mishra.

On the other hand, a Nihang was arrested by the police in a dispute over a chicken near the farmers’ protest site on Delhi’s Singhu border. In the incident that took place on Thursday, the accused was arrested and has been identified as Naveen, a resident of Karnal in Haryana, police said. According to the police, Naveen describes himself as a Nihang Sikh.

Police said that Manoj Paswan was loading some chicken on a handcart for delivery. At the same time, the accused asked him to give the cock and when he refused, he allegedly attacked him with a rod. Paswan’s leg is broken in this incident. On the other hand, Paswan told that he told the accused that all the chickens were counted, so he could not even give a single rooster, which got angry and attacked him.