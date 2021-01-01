Kisan Mahapanchayat recalls Boat Club Rally: Muzaffarnagar Mahapanchayat recalls Delhi Boat Club Rally where farmers with tractors, hookahs and choppers protested, Muzaffarnagar Kisan Panchayat recalls Boat Club Rally in Delhi three decades ago, led by Mahendra Singh Tiket. , Rakesh Tikait’s father, Mahendra Singh Tikait was a very popular farmer leader

On Sunday, farmers across the country erupted in protest against the Centre’s three new agricultural laws. A large number of farmers from different states gathered for the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ at the Government Inter College ground at Muzaffarnagar. The Muzaffarnagar rally is reminiscent of a boat club rally led by Mahendra Singh Tikait three decades ago. Mahendra Singh Tikait is the father of Rakesh Tikait, the face of the farmers’ movement. About 33 years ago, 5 lakh farmers under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Tikait forced the then Rajiv Gandhi government to bow to their demands at the Boat Club in Delhi.

It has been more than nine months since farmers opposed three new agricultural laws. Farmers are demanding repeal of those laws. They fear that the new legislation will remove the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system. The farmers discussed with the government more than 10 times. However, the conflict between the two sides did not end. Kisan Mahapanchayat was called on Sunday to protest against these laws. Farmers gathered in it. Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Indian Farmers Union (BKU), said, “We must stop the country from being sold. Farmers should be saved, the country should be saved, traders, workers and youth should be saved, this is the purpose of the rally.



Rakesh Tikait’s father Mahendrasinh Tikait is mentioned in the agricultural movement. His style was completely lost. He used to smoke hookah among the farmers. At one point, the ruling party under his leadership had to change its venue.

He was known as Baba Tikait

Mahendrasingh Tikait was popular among the farmers as ‘Baba Tikait’. Millions of farmers had gathered at his one voice. He was called the Messiah of the farmers. She is dated October 25, 1988. Then, under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Tikait, a farmers’ meet was organized at the Boat Club in Delhi. This included 35 demands from farmers. This included demand for electricity, reduction in irrigation rates and fair prices for crops. A large number of farmers were reaching Delhi from western Uttar Pradesh. The administration used police force to stop the farmers. Police also opened fire to stop farmers on the Loni border. Two farmers, Rajendra Singh and Bhup Singh, were killed. The police also got involved in the case. The incident angered the farmers. However, the administration could not stop him from going to Delhi.

Delhi was stopped

The fact that about 5 lakh farmers from 14 states took part in it shows how big the rally was. The farmers had parked their bullock carts and tractor boats in the club. The whole of Delhi was at a standstill. Farmers were apprehended from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. The farmers had made the choice after finding this opportunity. In fact, in those days, the boat club was preparing for the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (October 30). The stage is set. Farmers had come and sat on this platform. Under the leadership of Tikait, the farmers held a dam there for a week. On October 30, the farmers were also lathicharged to remove them. But, the farmer did not waver. Eventually the then government changed location. The event took place on the grounds behind the Red Fort instead of the boat club.

The government was on its knees

The farmers’ dams in the Vote Club ended on October 31, 1988. The then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assured that all the demands of the farmers would be decided. After this movement, the condition of Mahendra Singh Tikait had increased a lot.

Rakesh Tikait on his father’s way

Rakesh Tikait has been his face since the beginning of the farmers’ movement. Their acceptance among farmers has increased tremendously in the last few months. This is what the Muzaffarnagar rally suggests. Dharmendra Malik, spokesperson of the Indian Farmers Union (BKU), claimed that 300 farmers’ organizations from various states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Karnataka have reached the venue. More than 5000 anchors have been set up for them. Farmers wearing clothes flags and hats of different colors were seen reaching Muzaffarnagar in buses, cars and tractors. A number of medical camps were also organized around the venue. LED screens were also installed in various parts of the city to enable those who could not enter the GIC College grounds to watch the program.

Why is the event important?

The ‘Mahapanchayat’ on September 5 will show the strength of the Yogi-Modi government at the Center and in the Center to the farmers, agricultural laborers and supporters of the agrarian movement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said in a statement. Muzaffarnagar ‘Mahapanchayat’ is the largest in the last nine months. Rakesh Tikait’s son Charan Singh Tikait had said on Saturday that his father would not come home until the government repealed the three agriculture laws. This program is considered important in view of the Assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh next year. Samyukta Kisan Morcha had organized ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’.