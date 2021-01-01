Kisan Sangh Nationwide Protest: RSS affiliated Bharat Kisan Sangh Nationwide Protest

The farmers’ union of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said that the MSP (minimum base price) given to farmers is a fraud. The Indian Farmers’ Association says that farmers in only two states are benefiting from the MSP, so the government should ensure that all farmers get a fair price. It is interesting to note that even before and after the passage of the three new agricultural laws, the farmers’ association has been demanding that the government guarantee MSP to farmers.This is also an important demand of the farmers’ movement of Samyukta Kisan Morcha. But now the farmers’ association is saying that not all farmers get the benefit of MSP, so the government should fix the beneficial price and legislate for it. On this demand, the Indian Farmers’ Union is organizing a nationwide protest tomorrow (Wednesday) and will send a statement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his demand.

Badrinarayan Chaudhary, All India General Secretary of the Indian Farmers’ Union, said that the MSP benefits only to farmers in Punjab and Haryana and is a fraud for farmers in other states. In many places the cost of production is higher than MSP. He said electricity or water is expensive in the state and farmers there have to pay more than other places for the production of their produce. Therefore, we demand that there are 15 agricultural sectors in the country, there should be different rates of payment for each product and the government should legislate for this. “Either the government will accept our demand or say our demand is wrong,” he said.

“We had sent a statement to the Prime Minister on August 11 regarding this demand but no positive action has been taken,” the Indian Farmers Union leader said. Now we are starting a movement for our demands. So is the government insensitive towards farmers? On this question, the leaders of the farmers’ association said that the government has given many small concessions to the farmers, which were not available earlier. But our demand is for fair compensation. “The difference between us and them is that they have a violent movement and we are a nationalist organization and we are fighting a battle of small farmers,” he said.