Kishore Kumar Birthday Special Once His Watchman Get Scared Of Him Singer Wife Leena Reveals In Interview

Kishore Kumar, the famous actor of Hindi cinema, was born on this day in the year 1929. Kishore Kumar left such an impression with his voice that even after decades of his death, people remember him very much and like to listen to his songs. It is said that Kishore Kumar made many Bollywood actors a star with his songs and voice. He was not only a great singer, but he was also a temperamental and a child at heart. It is also said about him that he was a master of mischief and once due to his mischief, his watchman was also badly scared of him.

This anecdote related to Kishore Kumar was shared by his wife Leena in an interview to BBC Hindi. Talking about this, the actor’s wife Leena said, “Kishore Kumar was like a child. He used to get very happy with small things. Sometimes even seeing the rain, he behaved as if he was seeing it for the first time.

Kishore Kumar’s wife told that she used to enjoy shocking people. Talking about this, Leena further said, “Once he had brought many types of masks from abroad. Because of these masks, his watchman was terribly scared on seeing him.

There is also an anecdote related to Kishore Kumar that he had cut off the hand of producer-director HS Rawail. In fact, the filmmaker had gone to his flat to return the money, so as soon as he extended his hand to the singer to shake hands. He allegedly bit her hand with a tooth.

Kishore Kumar further asked the filmmaker, “Didn’t you see the sign here?” There is also an anecdote about the singer that during the shooting he had to drive the car to the other side, but the director forgot to say cut. In such a situation, Kishore Kumar reached Khandala while driving and went to sleep there. The director, on the other hand, kept waiting for his return.





