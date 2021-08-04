Kishore Kumar was forced to watch Madhubala die in front of his eyes

New Delhi. Millions of fans were crazy about the voice and acting of Bollywood’s veteran singer-actor Kishore Kumar. He won everyone’s heart with his work. He was born on 4 August 1929. He is a big name in Hindi cinema. He is known for portraying a wide variety of characters in the industry. However, his personal life made headlines more than films.

Actually, Kishore Kumar had done four marriages. In which Madhubala was an actress. Before meeting Kishore Kumar, Madhubala was in love with Dilip Kumar. The two were together for 9 years. Both wanted to get married but the family members of the actress were against this relationship. After which both of them separated. Then Madhubala met Kishore Kumar. By then Kishore Kumar was also divorced from his first wife Ruma Devi. In this way both came closer to each other.

Kishore Kumar and Madhubala fell in love with each other. In such a situation, one day when Kishore asked him for marriage, he immediately said yes. Both got married in the year 1960. Madhubala was 27 years old at that time. After marriage both went to London. Here one day suddenly Madhubala’s health deteriorated. On seeing the doctor, it came to know that Madhubala has a hole in her heart. The doctors had clearly said that she would only live for two years. Shortly after marriage, Madhubala and Kishore Kumar suffered a major setback.

It is also said that when Kishore Kumar came to know of Madhubala’s illness, he took her to a house in Mumbai and dropped her there along with the nurse and the driver. However, Madhubala’s sister Madhur had told in an interview that Kishore Kumar had left her at her maternal home. He said that he is often out for work. In such a situation, he will not be able to take good care of them. Kishore Kumar took care of Madhubala till the last moment. He used to visit her every one or two months. For 9 years, he kept taking care of Madhubala continuously. Day by day his condition was getting worse. He started vomiting blood from his nose and mouth. Finally, on 23 February 1969, Madhubala said goodbye to the world.

