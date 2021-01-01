Kishwar merchant and her newborn baby: Kishwar merchant and her newborn baby return home from hospital Watch their welcome video

‘Hip Hip Hooray’ actress Kishwar Merchant has returned home from hospital on Janmashtami night after giving birth. Before returning to Kishwar’s house, Suyash Rai had made a lot of preparations inside the house, the video of which has surfaced.

Kishwar and Suyash became parents on August 27 this month. On the day of Janmashtami, Kishwar came home with his son and the little guest was warmly welcomed into the house. His welcome video is circulating on social media, in which Kishor is first stopped for a ritual inside the house and then allowed inside the room.





The video also shows a glimpse of the new baby’s room. The boy’s room reads ‘Welcome Home Bunny’ to welcome him, and there are many teddy bears on his bed.



Suyash had shared a photo of his son dressed like Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami, his face covered with a smiley. In fact, according to the old tradition, they should not show the child’s face for a few days. Kishwar and Suyash have posted many beautiful pictures of their newborn birth on Instagram, in which her face is not clearly visible.



We will tell you that Suyash and Kishwar were married in 2016 and they have been worried about having a child for a long time. During the lockdown, Kishwar shared the joy of being a mother and also told the whole story on her blog, when she found out about her pregnancy, her joy knew no bounds.

