Kishwar Merchant Suyash Rai’s son Nirvar face: Kishwar Merchant and Suyash Rai’s son Nirvar face reveal

Such reactions came from the people
Shivshakti Sachdev commented on the post, ‘Oh God, so cute. May God give him the best things in life! At the same time, Anita Hasanandani wrote, ‘Avaliya’ then Yuvika Chaudhary made a heart emoji and called it ‘Cutest’.
Met in 2011
On August 27, Kishwar and Suyash became parents. He shared the good news with his fans on his Instagram account. Let me tell you, the couple met on the set of the show ‘Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani’ in 2011 and there they fell in love with each other. The couple got married on December 15, 2016.
