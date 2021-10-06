Kishwar Merchant Suyash Rai’s son Nirvar face: Kishwar Merchant and Suyash Rai’s son Nirvar face reveal

Kishwar Merchant and Suyash Rai shared the first glimpse of their son Nirver’s face on Instagram. The couple shared a video of the baby in which he is seen in the cradle. The dress she is wearing has ‘I Love Baba and Mama’ written on it. The couple welcomed their son in August.

While sharing the post, Suyash captioned, ‘1 ….. 2 ….. 3 …. Nirvair. Said no … it will happen when it happens. The universe listens. #Gratitude. ‘ Now Kishwar and Suyash’s TV industry friends are sending love to their baby.





Such reactions came from the people

Shivshakti Sachdev commented on the post, ‘Oh God, so cute. May God give him the best things in life! At the same time, Anita Hasanandani wrote, ‘Avaliya’ then Yuvika Chaudhary made a heart emoji and called it ‘Cutest’.

Met in 2011

On August 27, Kishwar and Suyash became parents. He shared the good news with his fans on his Instagram account. Let me tell you, the couple met on the set of the show ‘Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani’ in 2011 and there they fell in love with each other. The couple got married on December 15, 2016.