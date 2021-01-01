Kishwer Merchantt and suyyash rai baby boy: Kishwer Merchantt Blessed With Baby Boy: Kilkari

Kilkari echoes in the house of TV actress Kishwar Merchant and her husband Suyash Rai on August 27, i.e. Friday. Kishwar Merchant has given birth to a baby boy and shared a cute picture on social media. Fans and their fans are congratulating the couple.

Kishwar Merchant shared a photo on his Instagram account. In it, she is seen with her husband and newborn child. However, he has hidden his son’s face. Kishwar Merchant wrote with this picture, ‘Welcome to Baby Rai on 27th August 2021. He is a boy. ‘





Kishwar Merchant and Suyash Rai had said in March this year that they were going to be parents. Kishwar Merchant is constantly sharing photos with her baby bump. The two were married in 2016. She is about 8 years older than her husband Suyash Rai. The two first met on the set of the TV show ‘Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani’ and from here their sweetheart’s car moved on.

At the forefront of work, Kishwar Merchant has been a part of TV for almost two decades. Kishwar Merchant has appeared in many famous shows like ‘Hip Hop Hooray’, ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’, ‘Desh Mein Nikla Hoga Chand’.