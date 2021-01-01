Kishwer Merchantt and suyyash rai baby boy: Kishwer Merchantt Blessed With Baby Boy: Kilkari
Kishwar Merchant and Suyash Rai had said in March this year that they were going to be parents. Kishwar Merchant is constantly sharing photos with her baby bump. The two were married in 2016. She is about 8 years older than her husband Suyash Rai. The two first met on the set of the TV show ‘Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani’ and from here their sweetheart’s car moved on.
At the forefront of work, Kishwar Merchant has been a part of TV for almost two decades. Kishwar Merchant has appeared in many famous shows like ‘Hip Hop Hooray’, ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’, ‘Desh Mein Nikla Hoga Chand’.
