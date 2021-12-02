Kissing Booth 3 (2021) Full Movie Download (Dual Audio) 720p 

Kissing Booth 3 (2021) Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Kissing Booth 3 Movies Information

Initial release: 11 August 2021

Director: Vince Marcello

Production companies: Picture Loom Productions; Clearblack Films; Komixx Entertainment

Based on: The Kissing Booth; by Beth Reekles

Produced by: Vince Marcello; Michele Boyut; Ed Glauser; Andrew Cole-Bulgin

Writers: Beth Reekles(based on the “The Kissing Booth” books by)Vince MarcelloJay S Arnold

Stars: Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi

Country: United States

Language: English

Storyline

The Kissing Booth 3 is a 2021 American teen romantic comedy film directed by Vince Marcello, from a screenplay by Marcello and Jay Arnold. The film is a sequel to The Kissing Booth and The Kissing Booth 2, the third and final installment of The Kissing Booth film series, and is also based on The Kissing Booth books by Beth Reekles. It stars Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young and Molly Ringwald. The film was released on Netflix on August 11, 2021.

Movies Story reviews

