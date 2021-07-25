kissing scene controversy between Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia

New Delhi. Dharmendra, the famous actor of the 70s to 80s, may have reached the age of 85. But even today there is a different spirit in him. He still draws people towards him with his romantic style. There was a time when actresses would die to work with him. In Dharmendra’s films, he used to remain in the discussion due to his romantic style outside the screen more than what was seen on the film screen. Once he had crossed his limits when he came into the discussion by kissing an actress 21 years younger than him.

Actually, this anecdote is from the time when Dharmendra did a film with Dimple Kapadia, 21 years younger, in which he had to give a kissing scene to Dimple. This anecdote becomes more interesting because Dharmendra knew that his son Sunny Deol is in a relationship with Dimple. Even after this, Dharmendra surprised everyone by giving such a scene. Let us know today the story related to this kissing scene…

Let us tell you that Dimple Kapadia had married Rajesh Khanna, during which Dimple kept herself away from acting for many years. When he returned, his name started being associated with Sunny Deol while working in films. And both got into a relationship.

Meanwhile, in the year 1992, a film ‘Dushman Devta’ came. Is. Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia were in lead roles in this film. The film may not have been anything special, but one of its scenes was making headlines for a long time.

Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia were shown kissing together in a scene of this film. This kissing scene of both had made a lot of headlines during that time. The most important thing was that both Sunny Deol and Dimple were in a relationship at that time. When there was a lot of news of their affair in the media as well as the matter of kissing scene, people could not believe how Dharmendra could do such scenes with his son’s girlfriend.

It is said that Dimple Kapadia had said in an interview that she was not told about the kissing scene with Dharmendra earlier. She was very angry after filming this scene and even refused to do dubbing.

Let us tell you that Dimple Kapadia has also worked with Sunny Deol in many superhit films. The story of their affair started with the film ‘Arjun’. However, neither Dimple nor Sunny Deol has ever accepted this. Even today both are good friends.