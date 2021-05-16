Kiwi director Taika Waititi and British singer Rita Ora pack on the PDA in Sydney 

She was first romantically linked to the Oscar-winning screenwriter final month.

And Rita Ora has been pictured for the first time along with her new beau Taika Waititi, throughout a PDA-packed outing in Sydney.

At one level the 45-year-old New Zealander kissed the hand of his 30-year-old pop star companion.

No hiding their love: Rita Ora [L] has been pictured for the first time along with her new beau Taika Waititi [R], throughout a PDA-packed outing in Sydney

Rita was all class for the date in head-to-toe black, together with a darkish pencil skirt and a black jumper.

Beneath, the Let Me Love You hitmaker confirmed off her toned tummy in a black lace crop high.

She capped off the look in a bucket hat and darkish shades.

Rita and the Thor director first sparked romance rumours after they stepped out collectively at the Stan’s RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Below premiere at the Sydney Opera Home.

They averted being photographed on the Opera Home pink carpet collectively, and appeared decidedly coy once they have been noticed sneaking into the venue.

As soon as inside the venue, Each day Mail Australia revealed the pair took their seats facet by facet at the entrance of the viewers.

Rita not too long ago despatched followers right into a frenzy when she took to Instagram final month to share a comfy photograph exhibiting Taika hugging her as she posed for the digicam.