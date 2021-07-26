Kkk 11 Contestant Divyanka Tripathi Trending On Google Social Media

At present, all the players are giving tough competition to each other in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi-11 (KKK 11) but the player who has left his mark from the very first episode of the show is TV’s Most Favorite Actress Divyanka Tripathi.

It would not be wrong if Divyanka is called the star of the show at this time. Let us tell you that the star of the show had blown everyone’s senses along with the rest of the players by making very good coordination with the crocodile in the very first episode. After this, Divyanka has once again made people crazy with her excellent performance in the second task.

Also read: Know why Shilpa Shetty started crying amid police interrogation

Let us inform that the host of the show Rohit Shetty gave the task of a fighter plane to Divyanka, Vishal and Sana. These three players had to climb the plane hanging high in the air and remove 10 flags. The task was first completed by Divyanka performing with her brilliant strategy.

Even after such a great performance, Divyanka could not win this task, as she took the maximum time among the three contestants. Vishal Aditya Singh won this task and made his place in the race for K medal. But the courage and understanding with which Divyanka completed this task, as well as seeing Divyanka’s efforts in this task, many people became crazy about her, including her fans.

After this task, the fans of Divyanka are praising her fiercely on the social media platform. One writes that, “Divyanka Tripathi is also trending on Google. This is our Divyanka. On the other hand, the other wrote that Divyanka Tripathi did not win, but definitely won hearts. Our Dhakad girl. Love you.”

Also read: – All the stars of Bollywood have faced the ghost

Let us tell you that earlier a stunt of Divyanka with a crocodile was very much discussed on social media when she was seen singing a song with a crocodile sitting on her lap. Later, the actress also shared a picture from which fans came to know that Divyanka suffered a minor injury while performing a crocodile stunt.

Rohit Shetty has declared Divyanka Tripathi as the finalist of the show. Earlier in an episode, Rohit Shetty had a unique question and answer session with Divyanka. In this session, Divyanka was asked very strange questions and during these questions she was hanged in the air over the water. For answering the question incorrectly, they were thrown down. Eventually giving up, Divyanka had to jump into the water.