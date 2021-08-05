KKK 11: Rohit Shetty got upset with Nikki Tamboli’s tantrums, angry over the behavior of the actress! Rohit Shetty got upset with Nikki Tamboli’s tantrums, got angry over the behavior of the actress!

Nikki Tamboli’s class took place in Rohit Shetty’s stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It is reported that Rohit Shetty got upset with Nikki Tamboli’s tantrums in the show, due to which his anger broke out on Nikki. In such a situation, Rohit Shetty scolded Nikki Tamboli fiercely. There have been more than one contestant in the show, but over time they got eliminated. In such a situation, Rohit also told Nikki that Saurabh Jain was better than him in the show.

Actually, this anger of Rohit Shetty broke out during a task. Nikki appears less serious in the show, even before she has been eliminated. In such a situation, Rohit reprimanded Nikki that even earlier she was going to leave the show and still she is not taking the show seriously.

The show is based on playing with dangers, in which celebs have to overcome their fears and perform dangerous stunts. But during a task Nikki could not do it again, Nikki, who has given giveup on many tasks till now, did not work hard on this task either. Actually, during a task on the show, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen and Nikki were tied with iron chains.

To open himself, he had to take out the keys from the boxes kept in front, but the twist was that those boxes were full of insects, spiders and snakes. Somewhere between them had to find the right key. Everyone tried to do this task but did not even try. Meanwhile, Anushka Sen found the key, where Nikki refused to accept it.

Meanwhile, like every contestant, Rohit was encouraging Nikki too. They wanted Nikki to do this task, but like every time Nikki left this task incomplete. After this, Rohit Shetty went back on Nikki Tamboli. In the meantime, Rohit said that – ‘You are lucky that you got a second chance. Off the record I want to say that Saurabh deserved more than you, he should have been on the show. In the meantime, Rohit even told Nikki that his behavior is not right for him in professional life.





