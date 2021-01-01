KKR Symbol South: KKR Symbol South RCB Royals and Punjab Raje also select alternate players: KKR Symbol South, RCB, Royals and Punjab Raje also select alternate players

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed New Zealand fast bowler Team Saudi for the Indian Premier League season starting September 19 in the UAE. Australia’s Pat Cummins, who dropped out of the IPL for personal reasons, has been replaced by Saudi.

Cummins was sold for fifteen and a half crores

“Cummins has made himself unavailable for the season for personal reasons,” two-time former champion KKR said in an announcement on Thursday. Saudi, who has taken 603 wickets in 305 international matches for New Zealand, has been included in the squad. Cummins was bought for Rs 15 crore 50 lakh for the IPL 2020 season and was a key member of the team. He played all seven matches for the team and scored 93 runs in addition to taking nine wickets.



Southee, who has played with these teams

Southee, the third most successful bowler in T20 international cricket with 99 wickets in 83 matches, was previously part of the Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have announced the inclusion of alternate players in their squads for the 14th season of the league.



Four changes to RCB’s squad

RCB has replaced Sri Lanka’s Vanindu Hasaranga with Australia’s Adam Zampa. Hasaranga took seven wickets in the recent three-match T20 series against India in Sri Lanka. RCB has replaced Daniel Seams with Dushmanta Chamira, Ken Richardson with left-arm pacer George Garton and New Zealand’s Finn Allen with Tim David.

World number one T20 bowler in Royals

The Royals have replaced England’s Joffre Archer with New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips. Phillips has scored 506 runs in 25 T20 internationals. He has scored a century and two fifties and his strike rate is 149.70. South Africa’s Tabrez Shamsi will replace Andrew Tie in the Royals squad.

Two changes in KL Rahul’s team

Punjab Kings have replaced Riley Meredith with Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis. England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has also been named in the squad to replace Zay Richardson.

