KKR vs DC IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction Dream 11 Fantasy 11

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 10 at 3.30 pm. Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are currently at the top of the points table. He has 6 points. He has won 3 out of his 4 matches.

KKR have won both the last matches. In such a situation, his eyes will be on maintaining his rhythm. At the same time, Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant is at number seven. He started his tournament with a win, but he has to face defeat in the next two matches. In such a situation, his effort will be to return to the path of victory.

This is the 29th encounter between the two in the history of IPL. Out of the 28 matches held before this, KKR have won 16 and Delhi Capitals have won 12. Since the year 2018, 9 matches have been played between the two. Out of these, Delhi Capitals has won 5 and KKR has won 4.

In this match both the teams can go on the field with these players. Here is the probable playing XI of both the teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salaam, Varun Chakraborty.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (C/W), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Enrique Nortje.

Dream11 makers can choose either Rishabh Pant or Shreyas Iyer as their captain. If they pick Pat Cummins and Andre Russell as all-rounders, they can collect more points.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 No.1

Wicketkeeper- Rishabh Pant, Batsman- David Warner, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, All-rounder- Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Bowler- Umesh Yadav, Enrique Nortje (Vice-Captain), Rasikh Salam, Sunil Narine.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 No.2

Wicketkeeper- Rishabh Pant (Captain), Batsmen- Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, All-rounder- Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Axar Patel, Bowlers- Umesh Yadav, Enrique Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman (Vice-Captain), Sunil Narine.