KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates & More for Today’s IPL Match



Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.

Note: Updated Fantasy teams and Playing XIs of every match will be provided in our Telegram channel if the information is available.

Preview:

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Gujarat Titans in the 35th match of IPL 2022 on Saturday. KKR had a great start in the tournament as they managed to win 3 out of the first 4 matches. However, three losses in the last three matches are enough for them to rethink their strategies. The team has not been able to repeat their performance in the last season. The dip in the form of Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy is a matter of concern. Also, the Indian bowlers apart from Umesh Yadav have failed to come to the party.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have emerged as one of the strongest teams in the tournament. They have won 5 out of 6 matches and are comfortably placed in the first position in the points tally. GT defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the previous match despite missing skipper Hardik Pandya. There are several players in the lineup who have won matches on their own for GT and that is their biggest strength.

Match Details:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Match 35

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date & Time: 23rd April at 3:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

KKR vs GT, Match 35 Pitch Report:

In the last match at this venue, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings produced a cracker of a game. 12 out of 14 wickets that fell in that match were taken by pacers which indicates that pacers might rejoice bowling here in this game. Batters are likely to struggle during the initital few overs. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl.

Injury News:

(will be added when there is an update)

Also Read: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting to miss RR game after family member tests COVID positive

KKR vs GT, Match 35 Probable Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Gujarat Titans

Matthew Wade/Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph/Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Also Read

Top Picks for KKR vs GT Dream11 Match:

Top Picks – Batters

Shreyas Iyer looked really great in the last game and indicated that he might have found his form. He made 85 runs off 51 deliveries and helped the team remain in the match while chasing a target of 218 runs. He has scored 2 half-centuries in the last 3 matches and is likely to play a key role in this match.

Shubman Gill has failed to make a decent score in the last 3 matches. He was dismissed for a duck against CSK in the previous match. However, he would be eager to perform against his former team.

Top Picks – All-Rounders

Hardik Pandya has been one of the top performers for GT both with the bat and the ball. He is the leading run-scorer for the team despite missing one match.

Andre Russell was dismissed for a duck in the last game, but he has been able to perform decently with the bat and the ball. Russell has made 179 runs in 7 matches at an average of 44.75 and a strike rate of 177.22. He has taken 6 wickets at an average of 24.66, an economy of 10.82, and a strike rate of 13.6.

Top Picks – Bowlers

Rashid Khan has been pretty lethal with the ball picking 6 wickets at an average of 26.66. He was equally destructive with the bat in the last game. Rashid made 40 runs off 21 deliveries against CSK and added 70 runs for the 6th wicket along with David Miller.

Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker for GT in the tournament. He has picked 8 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 22.75, an economy of 7.58, and a strike rate of 18.

Top Picks – Wicketkeeper

Sheldon Jackson has not been able to make a double-digit score in the tournament so far. However, he can play attacking cricket and has shown the same in domestic cricket. If KKR promotes him in the batting order, he can become an asset for the team with the bat.

KKR vs GT Must Picks for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for KKR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Sheldon Jackson, Aaron Finch, David Miller, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Hardik Pandya (c), Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for KKR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Sheldon Jackson, Aaron Finch, David Miller, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc), Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan

KKR vs GT Risky Captaincy Choices:

Shivam Mavi has picked 2 wickets in 3 matches for KKR and is yet to show his skills in the tournament. You can pick Mavi in your fantasy team, but picking him as the captain might be a highly risky choice.

David Miller did score 94 runs off 51 deliveries in the last game. But, he batted in the 5th position in that match and he would have to shift back to the 6th position because Hardik would be back in this game. Miller has not been able to finish matches batting in his usual position and hence, becomes a risky captaincy choice.

Player you should avoid:

Venkatesh Iyer is out of form and will need to find his form as soon as possible. Apart from a half-century against Mumbai Indians, he has not been able to score more than 20 runs in the tournament.