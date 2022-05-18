KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction- KKR vs LSG Playing 11 Dream 11: Kolkata needs a big win against Lucknow, this may be the playing 11 of both the teams

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) on Wednesday in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). The Shreyas Iyer-led facet are positioned sixth in the desk with 12 factors from six wins from 13 matches and the outcomes of different matches to qualify for the playoffs even when they handle to win this match by a enormous margin. Must rely upon On the different hand, the Lucknow group is one step away from securing a place in the play-offs. The group has 16 factors from 13 matches.

Kolkata group has saved its hopes alive by registering victories against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final two matches. The group defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs in the final match attributable to the all-round efficiency of Andre Russell and the sturdy efficiency of the bowlers. Russell and Sam Billings took the group to 177 for six after the prime order faltered in this match after which the bowlers did their job brilliantly.

Ajinkya Rahane has been dominated out of the present season attributable to a hamstring pressure. Final season’s hero Venkatesh Iyer disenchanted this season. Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer have constantly did not carry out effectively. After recovering from damage, Umesh Yadav supported Tim Southee effectively and Russell additionally took some essential wickets. The spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakraborty additionally discovered momentum in the previous few matches.

Lucknow group want to break the chain of two consecutive defeats in this match. The batsmen of the group have disenchanted in both these matches. The group is excessively depending on captain Lokesh Rahul. He has scored two centuries in the season, however has failed to attain big in the final three matches. Similar is the case with veteran Quinton de Kock. He has scored solely 11 and 7 runs in the final two innings. Though Deepak Hooda is constantly scoring runs.

The Lucknow group want to make higher use of younger Ayush Badoni and Marcus Stoinis. The group’s bowling was good in most of the matches of the season however in the final match against them, the Rajasthan Royals batsmen didn’t have bother in scoring runs. If Lucknow desires to register a win in this match, then Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Jason Holder and Ravi Bishnoi should bowl effectively.

(*11*)Lucknow Supergiants Possible Playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Aayush Badoni/Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis/Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chamira, Avesh Khan

(*11*)Kolkata Knight Riders Possible Playing 11

Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Inderjit/Sheldon Jackson, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakraborty

(*11*)Urged Team for Lucknow Supergiants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11-1

1 KL Rahul, 2 Venkatesh Iyer, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Krunal Pandya, 5 Nitish Rana, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Sam Billings, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Sunil Narine, 10 Mohsin Khan, 11 Avesh Khan.

(*11*)Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Deepak Hooda, Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings.

(*11*)Urged Team-2 for Lucknow Supergiants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11

1 KL Rahul, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Krunal Pandya, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Avesh Khan.

(*11*)Captain: Nitish Rana, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell, Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock.