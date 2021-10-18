KKR vs RCB Playing 11 IPL 2021 Eliminator: Andre Russell will not play, Virat and Morgan did not change; Here is the playing 11 of both

IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR: Today’s match is very important. Whoever loses today, his dream of winning the IPL 2021 title will be shattered. The winning team of this match will take on Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, 13 October.

Here is the playing 11 of both the teams

KKR vs RCB Playing 11: In IPL 2021, today i.e. October 11, the second match of the playoff i.e. Eliminator is being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In today’s match, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders are face to face.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat. Both the teams have not made any changes in their playing XI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garten, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.