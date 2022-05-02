KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction Dream 11 Fantasy Tips – KKR vs RR Playing 11 Dream 11: Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer will be watching, here is the probable playing XI of KKR and Rajasthan

KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction: In the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders will face Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 2. The match is to start at 7:30 pm. The live telecast of the match can be seen on various channels of the Star Sports network.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajasthan Royals for the second time in this season of IPL. The last time they met, Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs. Kolkata Knight Riders are currently ranked 8th in the IPL 2022 points table, while Rajasthan Royals is at number two. Kolkata Knight Riders have played nine matches so far this season. Of these, she has won only 3. Rajasthan Royals have also played only 9 matches so far, but they managed to win 6 matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders played their last match against Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals beat KKR by 4 wickets in that match. Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana scored 42 runs and 57 runs respectively for Kolkata Knight Riders in that game. Rajasthan Royals played their last match against Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians in that match Rajasthan Royals defeated by 5 wickets. Jos Buttler scored 67 runs in that match for Rajasthan Royals.

In this match both the teams can go with these players.

Probable Playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Inderjit (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana.

Probable Playing XI of Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pranand Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

You can check out the suggested playing XI below to make Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals dream 11 match.

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeeper- Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson. Batsmen- Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal (Captain), Nitish Rana. All-rounders- Andre Russell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sunil Narine (Vice-Captain), Bowlers- Yuzvendra Chahal, Prashant Krishna, Tim Southee.

Suggested Playing XI No. 2: For Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson. Batsmen- Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Aaron Finch. All-rounders- Andre Russell, Daryl Mitchell. Bowlers- Yuzvendra Chahal (Vice Captain), Umesh Yadav, Pranbhav Krishna.