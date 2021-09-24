KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty Relationship: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty News: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s relationship is frequently discussed.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted in London by KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. At the same time, without naming Sunil Shetty, he shared what he thought and thought about KL Rahul. Speaking to our colleague ETimes, Sunil Shetty said, “I love what Athiya is watching. I have no problem with that and my mind has no problem with that either. They are happy. We have children from amazing families who are blessed and very humble and fit like family gloves. ‘
Speaking of Athiya Shetty’s work front, she last appeared in the film ‘Motichur Chaknachur’ in front of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019. His film received a mixed response. Athiya Shetty has not yet announced her next project.
