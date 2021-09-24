KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty Relationship: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty News: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s relationship is frequently discussed.

The relationship between Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul is frequently discussed. However, both keep commenting on each other’s social media posts. Despite this, the two never spoke about their relationship (KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty relationship). Once again this couple is in the headlines. KL Rahul recently answered fans ’questions on his Instagram. Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty also asked a question. The cricketer gave a very funny answer to this.

In fact, during KL Rahul’s Instagram Q&A session, Athiya Shetty said, ‘You should make me a facetime (video call).’ KL Rahul made a video call to Athiya Shetty but she did not respond. Upon this, he sadly shared a picture and wrote, ‘My face when you don’t pick up FaceTime.’ KL Rahul also tagged Athiya Shetty.



KL Rahul’s Insta Story

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted in London by KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. At the same time, without naming Sunil Shetty, he shared what he thought and thought about KL Rahul. Speaking to our colleague ETimes, Sunil Shetty said, “I love what Athiya is watching. I have no problem with that and my mind has no problem with that either. They are happy. We have children from amazing families who are blessed and very humble and fit like family gloves. ‘

Speaking of Athiya Shetty’s work front, she last appeared in the film ‘Motichur Chaknachur’ in front of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019. His film received a mixed response. Athiya Shetty has not yet announced her next project.