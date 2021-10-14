KL Rahul angrily threw his trophy towards fans There was also ruckus for posting photos with beer Social Media BCCI had reprimanded IPL PBKS KXIP IND vs WI

Playing for Punjab in IPL 2018, KL Rahul scored 94 off 60 balls against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, but his hard work was ruined due to the team’s defeat. Rahul was very disappointed after this.

One of the trusted batsmen of the Indian cricket team, KL Rahul is counted among smart and gentle players. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, this Punjab Kings look always cool on the field. In such a situation, if it is known that in anger he had thrown his award towards the crowd in the stadium, then the matter might not go down the throat.

However, this is true at sixteen annas. In the same year 2016, there was a ruckus over a post on KL Rahul’s social media. Later he had to delete his post. KL Rahul is a part of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) since IPL 2018.

The 50th match of IPL 2018 was played on 16 May between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In that match, Mumbai Indians scored 186 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Kiss Gayle and KL Rahul gave a great start to Kings XI Punjab. Both scored 34 runs in 23 balls.

KL Rahul then shared a 74-ball 111-run partnership with Aaron Finch for the second wicket. Punjab scored 164 for 3 in 18 overs. He had to score 23 runs in 12 balls. The target was not easy, but seeing the way Rahul was playing, it seemed that Punjab would win.

But it didn’t happen. Rahul got out on the third ball of the 19th over. Yuvraj Singh came in his place. Yuvraj Singh was also dismissed in the next over. He scored one run in 3 balls. Axar Patel and Manoj Tiwary also could not do any wonders and the result was that Punjab co-owned by Preity Zinta lost the match by 3 runs.

With this, KL Rahul’s innings of 94 runs in 60 balls was washed away. Rahul hit 10 fours and 3 sixes during his innings. After the match, KL Rahul was given the ‘Orange Cap’ and the ‘Stylish Player of the Match’ trophy. However, KL Rahul was quite disappointed when his team lost.

While returning to the pavilion, he was seen throwing the trophy towards the crowd. The video of the incident also went viral on social media. There were mixed reactions to what KL Rahul did. A section of fans applauded him, while others criticized him for disrespecting the trophy.

Earlier in the year 2016, KL Rahul posted his picture with a beer bottle on social media. On which he was reprimanded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The board had asked him to delete the post immediately. This incident happened in July 2016. Team India went on West Indies tour.

Team India players were sharing their posts with fans on social media networks. Meanwhile, KL Rahul posted a picture of himself with a beer bottle on his Twitter account. In that picture, Rahul was seen enjoying the day with his teammates Umesh Yadav and Stuart Binny with a beer bottle in hand.

That picture went viral and became a source of embarrassment for BCCI. The board immediately swung into action. He issued an advisory for the Indian team. The Hindu then quoted a BCCI office-bearer as saying, “Some board office-bearers are not happy with the players posting such pictures on social media.”

“There has been no written communication, but the manager has been asked to send a message to the players to ensure that nothing that sets a bad example should be posted online,” the official said.

Another official in the report had said, “Many children blindly follow the actions of star cricketers on and off the field, so our boys will always have to keep this in mind. They should always consider the spirit and sensitivity of Indian cricket fans.