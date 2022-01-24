KL Rahul Athiya Shetty Marriage News Makes Bollywood Veteran Actor Suniel Shetty Angry To Write Twitter Post

Suniel Shetty Speaks on KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Marriage News: Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty has tweeted angrily at his home, dismissing the news of two weddings in the year 2022.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is becoming very famous outside the cricket world in Bollywood as well for the last few days. Recently, Rahul was also seen with the Shetty family at the premiere of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap. There were also reports about this that both can get married in the year 2022. Suniel Shetty has expressed anger over this news.

Anna of Bollywood gave a lot of news to the website sharing the news of double celebrations in the Shetty family this year. The Bollywood website had written the news of Ahan Shetty-Tanya Shroff and KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty getting married in the year 2022. Sunil Shetty made a tweet rejecting this news and also wrote many things about the website.

Suniel Shetty wrote that, ‘I saw this article and I do not understand whether I am sad or happy. I don’t understand how anyone can do this without facts. This kind of irresponsible reporting only brings bad name to journalism. Come on you can do even better.’

KL Rahul, who captained India’s ODI team in the ODI series against South Africa, expressed his love on Athiya’s birthday on 5 November 2021. He wrote for Anna’s daughter, ‘Happy birthday my love (heart emoji).’ After this, Rahul and Athiya were seen very close to each other at the premiere of Ahaan’s film Tadap.

Saw this article by @Bollyhungama & unsure whether to be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism. ComeOn #bollywoodhungama you’re better than this https://t.co/kGzgS0qd8j — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 21, 2022

Athiya Shetty was also consistently spotted with KL Rahul on the tour of England in 2021. On social media too, both are seen commenting and reacting to each other’s posts. The love of both has become known, but now it will be interesting to see whether both of them get married or not and if they do, then when?

Apart from Athiya, KL Rahul has also been seen sharing a special bond with his brother Ahan Shetty. Rahul had already reached the premiere of Ahaan’s film Tadak, and before the release of the film, he was seen in pictures with Shetty Boy several times. Many times Rahul was also seen praising Ahan.