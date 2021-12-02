KL Rahul Athiya Shetty Seen Together With Suniel Shetty Family On Grand Premier of Tara Sutaria Ahan Shetty Starrer Tadap Movie Watch Video

Indian Cricketer KL Rahul appeared with the entire Shetty family at the grand premiere of the film Tadap. He was also seen holding Athiya Shetty’s hand on this occasion. This event was organized in Mumbai. Ahan Shetty is making his Bollywood debut with this film.

Let us tell you that the discussion of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s affair was making headlines for a long time. Recently, the Indian cricketer had stamped this relationship with his post on the birthday of the actress. At the same time, both have been seen together publicly for the first time in front of the media and the camera.

With KL Rahul being with the Shetty family, many more speculations have started coming to the fore. Will KL Rahul become Suniel Shetty’s son-in-law? This question is on everyone’s lips. Non Shetty i.e. KL Rahul with the entire Shetty family at the premiere of Ahan Shetty’s debut film is considered a big deal.

Rahul expressed his love with his birthday post

It is worth noting that recently on November 5, on Athiya’s birthday, KL Rahul had put an official seal about their relationship. He shared a cute photo with Athiya and wrote with a heart emoji, ‘Happy birthday my love (heart emoji) @athiyashetty.’ It was clear from this post that both are in a relationship with each other. Before this, both of them were also seen in pictures together in England many times.