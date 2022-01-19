KL Rahul Equals Mohinder Amarnath 38 Years Old Record of ODI Captaincy Also The Records of Virender Sehwag Syed Kirmani

KL Rahul captained India in restricted overs for the primary time in his thirty ninth ODI. Earlier than him, Mohinder Amarnath had captained the workforce in his thirty fifth ODI in 1984.

KL Rahul has been seen captaining Group India for the primary time in ODI cricket. He additionally made many information as quickly as he entered the primary match of the ODI collection in opposition to South Africa. That is Rahul’s thirty ninth ODI and he turned the second participant to captain an ODI workforce after enjoying lower than 50 ODIs.

Earlier in 1984, Mohinder Amarnath had captained India in his thirty fifth ODI match. Aside from this, KL Rahul turned the third participant to steer the nation within the 50-over format with out captaincy in ‘Checklist A’ cricket. Earlier than him, wicket-keeper batsmen Syed Kirmani and Virender Sehwag have achieved this feat.

Allow us to let you know that because of the newly appointed captain Rohit Sharma being not totally match on this collection, Rahul has been given the captaincy of the workforce for the three-match ODI collection. The selectors had earlier named Rohit because the captain of the shortest format in addition to the ODI workforce after Virat Kohli stepped down because the captain of the T20 workforce.

Earlier within the Take a look at collection, Rahul was additionally seen captaining Virat Kohli within the second Take a look at performed in Johannesburg as a result of damage. That was the primary time that KL Rahul was seen captaining India. Rahul was often appointed India’s ODI and T20 vice-captain even earlier than this collection.

Speaking about KL Rahul’s profession, he has performed 38 ODIs for India earlier than this. He has additionally performed as a wicket-keeper batsman a number of occasions on this. Aside from opening, he has additionally proved himself within the center order batting. He has scored 1509 runs at a mean of 48.68. He has thus far scored 5 centuries and 9 half-centuries in ODIs.

KL Rahul has achieved many heights in Take a look at profession as properly. He entered the Indian workforce from Take a look at cricket. He made his debut in opposition to Australia in 2014. He has 2547 runs in his identify in 74 innings of 43 check matches. He has 7 centuries and 13 half-centuries to his identify in Exams. He has additionally scored 1831 runs in 56 T20 matches, together with two centuries.