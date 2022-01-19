kl rahul expensive car collection Audi mercedesRange Rover Velar BMW SUV range from 75 lakh to 2.50 crore Rupees indian cricketer cricketer

KL Rahul Watches Day-Date Rolex, 18K Rose Gold Sky-Dweller: Like Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul can be very keen on watches. He has an excellent collection of expensive watches.

One of many star gamers of the Indian cricket staff, KL Rahul is usually within the information. Typically due to his love life and typically due to luxurious life-style. This star batsman of the Indian staff can be very keen on vehicles, particularly velocity autos.

KL Rahul has many luxurious vehicles, wherein he’s typically noticed. His expensive car collection consists of autos ranging from 75 lakh to 2.5 crore rupees. Tell us which autos are included of their fleet of vehicles.

KL Rahul has Mercedes and BMW vehicles. One of many expensive vehicles in KL Rahul’s storage is the Mercedes C43 AMG Sedan. In accordance to the report, the ex-showroom worth of this car in India begins from round Rs 75 lakhs.

Its high velocity is 250 kilometers per hour. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in simply 4-7 seconds. Which has a 3.00 liter V6 engine. It’s stated that that is the primary luxurious car of KL Rahul.

Probably the most expensive car in KL Rahul’s car fleet is the Audi R8. In accordance to the report, the ex-showroom worth of Audi R8 in India begins at Rs 2.30 crores and goes up to Rs 2.72 crores. There are two variants of this car. It has one guide and the opposite automated. This can be a petrol car and its engine is 5204 cc.

Aside from this, KL Rahul additionally owns a BMW SUV. KL Rahul purchased a BMW SUV in March 2020. He additionally shared its image on his Instagram. He had purchased a black coloured car. The quantity plate of his car has “KLR” written on it. In accordance to the report, the ex-showroom worth of the BMW SUV is round Rs 70 lakh.

KL Rahul’s car collection additionally consists of the Range Rover Velar. This automobile is provided with the most recent expertise and design of Land Rover. This car can run at a velocity of 230 kilometers per hour. In accordance to the report, the worth of this car begins from round Rs 83 lakh.

KL Rahul can be keen on expensive watches

KL Rahul can be keen on expensive watches like pal Hardik Pandya. (Supply- Instagram/KL Rahul)

Excellent bonding is seen between KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. Hardik could be very keen on watches. Like Hardik, KL Rahul can be very keen on expensive watches. He has an excellent collection of expensive watches.

KL Rahul’s collection of watches consists of Day-Date Rolex (Rs. 27 Lakhs approx), Panerai (Rs. 8 Lakhs), 18K Rose Gold Sky-Dweller Rolex (Rs. 38 Lakhs) and Edumars Piguet Royal Oak (Rs. 19 Lakhs). ) Are included.