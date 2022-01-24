KL Rahul First Indian Captain Loosing All First Three ODIs as Skipper India Faces First Clean Sweep in South Africa

KL Rahul First India Captain To Lose 1st third ODI as Skipper: KL Rahul is the primary Indian captain to lose his first three ODIs as captain. On the similar time, for the primary time on South African soil, India has a clear sweep in ODIs.

The Indian crew suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat in the ODI collection after struggling a 2-1 loss in the Check collection in opposition to South Africa. That is the primary time on the soil of South Africa that the Indian crew has been worn out. Alternatively, KL Rahul has turn out to be the primary Indian captain to have misplaced the primary three ODIs as a captain.

Within the Cape City ODI, the Indian crew misplaced by 4 runs in an exciting match. After this defeat, the hosts additionally did a clear sweep in the ODI collection of Crew India. That is the primary time that India has had a clear sweep in an ODI collection in South Africa. Alternatively, India has suffered a clear sweep for the fifth time in a collection of three or extra matches.

West Indies had twice defeated the Indian crew 5-0 in the ODI collection in 1983 and 1989. After this Sri Lanka 3-0 in 1997 and in 2020 New Zealand 3-0 clear sweep of India. Now this shameful report has been registered in the identify of Indian crew in South Africa for the fifth time. Additionally, India has by no means gained a Check collection right here in 30 years.

Speaking in regards to the ODI collection, Crew India, who landed for the primary time beneath the management of KL Rahul, needed to face defeat in 2 ODIs performed in Paarl earlier than Cape City. After this, coming to Newlands, the hosts cleaned up India. 570 runs have been scored in this match and that is the fourth time when 20 wickets have fallen in an ODI match and so many runs have been scored. The whole report is as follows:-

642 – Afghanistan (338) vs Eire (304), Larger Noida – 2017

573 – Australia (307) vs Pakistan (266), Taunton – 2019

570 – India (315) vs Australia (255), Bengaluru-2001

570 – South Africa (287) vs India (283), Cape City – 2022 *

This eighth South Africa tour of India from 1992 to 2022 has come to an finish. After successful the primary match in the Check collection, Crew India has needed to face defeat on 5 consecutive events. This shedding streak, which began with the Johannesburg Check, got here to a halt on the final ODI performed in Cape City after the Cape City Check. To this point in 2022 India has not bought a single victory.