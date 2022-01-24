KL Rahul Highest Paid Player Signed By Lucknow franchise for 17 crores

IPL 2022, KL Rahul Join Highest Captain With Virat Kohli in History: KL Rahul has now become the most expensive player in the history of the league along with Virat Kohli. He has been joined by Lucknow for Rs 17 crore.

The stars of Indian cricketer KL Rahul are on the heights these days. For IPL 2022, the new franchise Lucknow has roped in Preity Zinta’s former Punjab Kings captain for Rs 17 crore. With this, he has reached equal to Virat Kohli in terms of the most expensive captain in the history of IPL. At the same time, everyone is behind him from Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni.

There was a time when even his place in the team was not confirmed. It was not even sure where he would play if he played. But luck does not take long to change, today he is the vice-captain of India in limited overs. He also became the captain of the ODI team in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Now his coin is speaking fiercely in IPL as well. He will be seen captaining Lucknow.

Let us tell you that in 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore retained Virat Kohli at a whopping price of Rs 17 crore. Now KL Rahul will be seen spreading his fire for Lucknow in IPL 2022 at the same cost. Apart from him, the Sanjeev Goenka franchise had retained Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (9.2 crores) and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (4 crores).

Chennai Super Kings has retained MS Dhoni 12 crores, Ravindra Jadeja 16 crores, Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma 16 crores, Ahmedabad Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan at huge prices of 15-15 crores.

Sanjeev Goenka, owner of RPSG Group and Lucknow franchise, while talking to Star Sports said, ‘KL Rahul is not only a good batsman but also a good wicketkeeper. Marcus Stoinis is a great finisher, a great bowler and a good fielder. Ravi Bishnoi will strengthen the spin department. We need players who will stay with us for many years.

Base price of 17 Indian players is 2 crores

1214 players have been registered for IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Many big names are missing out of this, while 17 Indian players have been kept at a base price of 2 crores. These 17 players include big names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

In addition, 33 players have been retained or selected by all 10 franchises. At the same time, out of 1214 players registered for the auction, 896 Indian and 318 foreign players are included. Let us see how many players from which country have registered their names for IPL.

How many players from which country were registered?

The most special thing this time is that this time a player from Bhutan has also registered while a record 14 players from America have been registered. Australia’s highest 59 and South Africa’s 48 players have submitted their claim for the auction.

Apart from this West Indies (41), Sri Lanka (36), England (30), New Zealand (29) and Afghanistan (20) are some other countries from where many players have registered. Players from Namibia (5), Nepal (15), Netherlands (1), Oman (3), Scotland (1), Zimbabwe (2), Ireland (3) and United Arab Emirates (1) will also be part of the auction.