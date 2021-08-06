kl-rahul-makes-record-by-scoring-80-plus-runs-twice-in-england-and-ravindra-jadeja-completes-2000-test-runs KL Rahul overtakes Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja made this record in batting

The first Test match of the five-match Test series is being played between India and England in Nottingham. On the third day of this match, KL Rahul played an innings of 84 runs and Ravindra Jadeja completed his 2000 Test runs by scoring his 16th Test fifty. With this, KL Rahul holds the record for scoring more than 50 runs in Tests by an Indian opener in England after 2018.

Let us tell you that since 2018, other openers including Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have not scored more than 50 runs in England even once after 17 Test innings. On the other hand, KL Rahul has done this twice in 9 innings. In this Test match too, he played a brilliant innings of 84 runs to give India a first innings lead.

At the same time, KL Rahul scored 84 runs in this innings and after crossing 80, he also made a record which has happened in the century. Since 2000, Rahul has become the fourth batsman to score more than 80 Test innings twice in England. Before him this was done by Murali Vijay, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid.

KL Rahul is only the fourth Indian opener to score two 80+ scores in England this century. The list also includes: Rahul Dravid

Virender Sehwag

Murali Vijay

Apart from this, Ravindra Jadeja completed 2000 runs of his Test career as soon as he scored 15 runs in the 76th innings of his 53rd Test match.

Apart from this, Ravindra Jadeja completed 2000 runs of his Test career as soon as he scored 15 runs in the 76th innings of his 53rd Test match. Jadeja then played a brilliant innings of 56 runs to take India’s lead past 50 runs. It was also the 16th fifty of Jadeja’s Test career.

Ravindra Jadeja departs soon after scoring his 16th half-century.

Significantly, after winning the toss in the first Test, England captain Joe Root decided to bat first. In front of India’s dangerous bowling, the hosts could only score 183 runs.

In reply, the Indian team has scored 245 runs for the loss of 8 wickets till the time of writing the news. India has got the lead on the basis of England’s first innings score.





