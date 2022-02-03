KL Rahul Miss 1st ODI Due To His Sister Marriage Rohit Sharma Can Open With Mayank Agarwal In Match Against West Indies

KL Rahul Miss 1st ODI: KL Rahul has taken leave from the match due to his sister’s marriage. Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad are also out of the team due to being Corona positive. In such a situation, Mayank Agarwal can open the innings for Team India along with Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul will not play in the first ODI of the 3-match series against West Indies. According to the report of ESPNcricinfo, his sister is married. Due to this he has taken leave from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). KL Rahul is expected to play in the 2nd ODI on February 9 in Ahmedabad.

Earlier there were speculations that KL Rahul could be called as Rohit Sharma’s opening partner after Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for Corona. However, it is now clear that he is busy with the preparations for his sister’s wedding. BCCI has included Mayank Agarwal in the team. In such a situation, Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal can open the innings of Team India in the first ODI.

Let us inform that Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer and reserve pacer Navdeep Saini are in isolation due to being Corona positive. He is out of the whole series. In such a situation, to choose the playing XI of the first ODI, the team has five main batsmen Rohit Sharma, Mayank AgarwalOnly Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant are left.

Since Mayank Agarwal has been added to the team only on Wednesday. Mayank Agarwal reached Ahmedabad on 3 February 2022. In Ahmedabad, he also has to complete a three-day quarantine before joining the team.

This means that if all goes well, Mayank Agarwal will be available for selection in the first ODI on February 6. In the first ODI against West Indies, the Indian team can go with these players.

Fifth note of musical scaleIndia’s Playing XI for the first ODI (Probable): Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj.